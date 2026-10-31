Andhra CM reaches out to Class 10 student attacked in Anantapur



He gave her confidence that all efforts would be made to protect that student and that the government would stand fully by her side. The CM also spoke with local MLA Paritala Sunita about the medical assistance being provided to the student, as per the CMO



The CM directed the relevant officials to ensure better treatment is provided to another student who was also injured in the "madman attack."

A Class 10 girl student was allegedly attacked brutally with a saw inside her classroom at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district.

Confirming the incident, Anantapur Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ashwin Manideep Kakumanu said, "An incident of an attack on a Class 10 girl student at a Zilla Parishad High School in Rapthadu, Anantapur district, has been reported. The accused allegedly attacked the student brutally with a saw inside the school classroom."



CM Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday earlier condemned the brutal attack directing the police to swiftly hunt down the accused and ensure the harshest legal punishment.