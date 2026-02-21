Amit Shah calls CRPF Assam Parade a proud moment for the nation

Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah said it was a moment of pride that the 87th CRPF Day Parade was being held in Assam for the first time in the force's history.



Addressing the parade in Guwahati today, Shah highlighted the significance of hosting the event in the Northeast.



"For the first time in the CRPF's eighty-six-year history, the CRPF's Raising Day parade is being celebrated in Assam, in the Northeast. This is a matter of pride for all of us, for the entire Northeast," he said.