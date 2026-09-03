AMD, Delhi University partner to train 10,000 students in AI

New Delhi: Chip giant AMD and the University of Delhi on Thursday announced a partnership to train around 10,000 students in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductor technologies over the next year.
Under a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two entities, AMD will introduce its 'AI Engage Developer Program' to the university. The initiative is designed to equip the next generation of talent with industry-relevant skills, according to a company statement.
"India has the talent and the ambition to lead the next wave of AI innovation. The opportunity now is to give students early access to the platforms and tools that power real-world AI development," said Jaya Jagadish, Country Head & SVP Engineering, AMD India.
She added that the collaboration aims to help students transition from theoretical concepts to building practical AI solutions.
The programme will provide students and faculty with hands-on access to AMD's open-source ROCm AI software platform, learning resources and developer GPU cloud credits.
This will enable participants to build, test and deploy AI applications using industry-grade tools.
Students and faculty will gain access to AMD's AI learning curriculum, technical workshops, open software ecosystems and cloud-based GPU resources for hands-on experimentation.
"This collaboration reflects a growing industry focus on preparing graduates with practical AI skills that extend beyond classroom learning. By combining academic learning with access to modern AI computing platforms, AMD and Delhi University will help create a stronger pipeline of AI developers and researchers to support India's expanding digital economy," Prof Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Delhi University, said.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.