Amaravati declared Andhra Pradesh’s sole capital

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of India has officially published the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation (Amendment) Act, 2026 in the Gazette, confirming Amaravati as the State capital.

The Act, which received Presidential assent on April 6, amends Section 5 of the 2014 law, replacing ‘and there shall be a new capital’ with ‘and Amaravati shall be the new capital.’

It also clarifies that Amaravati includes areas notified under the APCRDA Act, 2014. The amendment is deemed effective from June 2, 2024.

Express his happiness over the Gazette notification, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu described it as a victory for the people, especially Amaravati farmers.

Taking to X, he thanked President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, MPs, and citizens for their support in fulfilling the ‘cherished dream of our Capital’

This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.