Alien Innovations: Step into smarter living

What if navigating the world didn’t have to depend on a walking stick — or another person’s guidance? In a country where millions of visually impaired individuals still move through daily life with caution and constraint, a quiet shift is taking shape in Hyderabad. At the centre of it is innovator and founder of Alien Innovations, Tagire Ravi Kiran, who is reimagining mobility not as assistance, but as independence. His invention, Navinaut — a compact, torch-like device that detects obstacles like stairs and drop-offs and translates them into intuitive haptic feedback, enabling users to move with greater confidence and awareness. What makes this journey even more compelling is the scale it has already reached. From a student innovator nurtured under the Atal Innovation Mission to becoming the first and only Indian to win the imaGen Ventures Award by Generation Unlimited and UNICEF, Ravi Kiran has emerged as one of the youngest global voices in inclusive innovation. A 16-time national award winner and a member of the Global Leadership Council at Generation Unlimited, his work has already impacted over 1,000 visually impaired individuals across countries — from India to Turkey, South Africa, and beyond. In an exclusive chat with CE, he shares the inspiration of Navinaut, working for the disabled, and more.

Excerpts

Can you start by telling us a little about Alien Innovations?

Alien Innovations is an architect-based startup in Hyderabad where we build compact, affordable, and accessible devices for the visually impaired community. We are mainly focused on making devices easy to access in terms of mobility, and ensuring they are affordable. Our first product is called Navinaut, which replaces the use of a cane interface. The startup has been active since November 2022.

What gap did you notice in existing tools that led to the creation of Navinaut?

Initially, I was not focused on solving anything specifically for the visually impaired community. My journey began in 2017–2018 as part of the first batch of Atal Tinkering Labs, where my school was among the first 100 selected. I was simply learning and building IoT devices.

I built a random device that helped a blind person detect obstacles using simple sensors and coding. That project was awarded twice at IIT competitions and got published. Later, the Telangana Innovation Cell identified me and connected me to T-Works. At that time, T-Works was a small setup with a few engineers, but they trained me in engineering, coding, 3D printing and electronics.

During this process, I started developing algorithms to reduce latency and improve response time. Before COVID, I built a small device and tested it to help visually impaired people read and recognise objects.

The turning point came during the pandemic, when three visually impaired individuals in my district wanted to purchase a bulky, VR-like device. I was curious why they would want something so impractical. When I researched further, I found that assistive devices like smart canes existed, but they cost lakhs. The Indian visually impaired community cannot afford that, and most products are designed for government or CSR distribution — not for individual users.

There was no accurate and affordable device in the market. That’s what triggered me. I decided to build something accessible directly for users, without dependency on government or CSR, focusing on affordability and accuracy.