PhysicsWallah's Alakh Pandey donates 100 bicycles to school students

PNN Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 15: PhysicsWallah (PW) Founder and CEO Alakh Pandey, popularly known as "Alakh Sir", has donated over 100 bicycles to students in Dhowapaat, Singho village of Jharkhand, helping make the journey to school easier for children who travel four to five kilometres each way every day.

The initiative was undertaken during Alakh Sir's visit to the region to inaugurate a free digital library for students in the nearby village of Laxmipur in Tisri. During his interaction with local students and families, he learned that many children walked long distances to attend school, with the commute often becoming a challenge to regular attendance.

To help address this, Alakh Sir distributed more than 100 bicycles to students, enabling them to travel to school more comfortably while saving valuable time and energy. The initiative is expected to support school attendance and allow students to devote more time to their studies.

Speaking about his gift, he said, "Access to education isn't only affected by the availability of learning resources but also by the practical challenges students face every day. I hope this small effort encourages them to keep studying, dream bigger, and move closer to the life they want to build."

This initiative reinforces Alakh Sir's long-standing commitment to making education more accessible, extending his impact beyond the classroom by addressing the everyday challenges that stand between students and their aspirations.

(PNN & ANI)