AI's bright future in Latin America faces challenges

Latin America is embracing artificial intelligence (AI) at a pace comparable to the United States and Europe, according to Adriana Norena, vice-president of Google Latin America. In an interview with AFP in Mexico, Norena highlighted the region's enthusiasm for AI, with surveys indicating that Latin Americans are optimistic about its potential to drive innovation and growth.

Talent shortage hinders AI growth

Despite the optimism, a significant obstacle to AI's expansion in Latin America is the lack of trained professionals. Norena emphasised a "major talent shortage," noting that the scarcity of individuals skilled in AI technologies is hampering the region's ability to fully capitalise on AI's potential.

AI's impact on media traffic

Concerns have been raised globally about AI reducing traffic to media company websites. However, Norena refuted claims of declining traffic, stating that Google’s data shows media site visits have remained stable. She argued that AI serves as a filter, directing "more quality traffic" to these sites, enhancing user engagement with relevant content.

Google's AI success and investments

Google has made significant strides in AI, with its parent company, Alphabet, reporting second-quarter profits of $28.2 billion, largely driven by AI advancements. To support the growing demand for AI, Google and other tech giants are building data centers to manage the vast data generated by billions of connected devices.

Environmental concerns with data centers

The construction of AI data centers in Latin America has sparked environmental concerns due to their high water consumption. In Chile, an environmental court ordered Google to revise a $200 million data center project that would have used seven billion liters of water annually.

Similarly, in Uruguay, Google adjusted plans for a data center projected to consume 2.7 billion litres yearly. In both cases, Google adopted air cooling technology to significantly reduce water usage. Norena stressed Google’s commitment to making these centers self-sustaining and emission-free in the near future.