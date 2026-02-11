AIIMS Delhi handles complex acid ingestion surgeries beyond routine cancer care

New Delhi: The Department of Surgical Disciplines at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has crossed a major milestone by performing over 10,000 major surgical procedures in 2025, underscoring its role in delivering advanced, affordable and high-quality public healthcare.



According to AIIMS, the department carried out nearly 10,500 surgeries under general anaesthesia, with procedures ranging from routine gall bladder stone and hernia operations to highly complex cancer surgeries and life-threatening acid ingestion cases requiring specialised reconstruction.



Highlighting the complexity of such cases, an AIIMS statement said,"We do get a variety where we got acid ingestions. So a lot of patients, actually, last year, I think we operated close to 25-30 cases post-acid injuries immediately. Those who have come immediately, and those who have come later on, with complications, with blockage of the complete food pipes, stomach and all. These are complex procedures. We have to remove the entire oesophagus, take the stomach up to the neck (a gastric pull-up), or take the colon and create a new oesophagus. These are complex procedures, and we were able to do them over the last two years. We have been the department that has started addressing all these injuries. We did quite a good number of these cases."