AIG Hospital study backs advanced endoscopic weight-loss method

Hyderabad: Obesity is no longer viewed simply as a matter of willpower, overeating or lack of exercise. It is now widely understood as a chronic metabolic disease, often linked with diabetes, fatty liver disease, hypertension, sleep apnoea, heart disease risk and reduced quality of life.

For many people, especially in urban India, weight gain creeps in slowly over years as a result of longer working hours, irregular meals, high-calorie processed food, poor sleep, stress and reduced physical activity, all of which play their own part.



According to the press release, a recent real-world study by doctors at AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, published in the prestigious journal Endoscopy, adds important Indian data to this evolving field. The study, titled "Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty Versus Oral Semaglutide for Obesity: A Real-World Comparative Cohort Study," compared two established non-surgical approaches for obesity: Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty, commonly called ESG, and oral semaglutide 14 mg, a tablet used as part of medical weight-loss therapy.



The study was authored by Dr Nitin Jagtap, Dr Aman Golchha, Dr Anudeep Katrevula, Dr Shujaath Asif, Dr Hardik Rughwani, Dr Krithi Krishna Koduri, Dr Priyanka Balenki, Dr Rakesh Kalapala and Dr D Nageshwar Reddy from the Department of Medical Gastroenterology, AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad.

Endoscopic Sleeve Gastroplasty is a minimally invasive, advanced endoscopic procedure performed through the mouth without external cuts. Using an endoscope and a suturing device, the stomach is reshaped from inside by placing full-thickness sutures. This reduces the functional volume of the stomach and helps patients feel full earlier. In simple terms, ESG gives the stomach a sleeve-like shape without removing any part of it surgically. Patients usually progress through a structured diet plan after the procedure, moving from liquids to pureed foods, soft foods and then solids under supervision within a few days.