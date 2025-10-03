AICTE declares 2025 ‘Year of AI’; training certification launched for teachers

Keeping in mind the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in education, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has declared 2025 as the Year of Artificial Intelligence. The move comes as both AICTE and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have emphasised the need for educators to be AI-capable and ready to guide students in technology-driven classrooms.

As part of this push, a 100-hour AI Teacher Training Certification has been developed by professional learning network Agnirva. The programme is designed to help teachers integrate AI into everyday teaching without requiring prior coding experience. It is structured around practical modules covering widely used tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, Meta AI, Canva AI, and others.

According to Agnirva, the certification will equip educators to design AI-powered lesson plans, create classroom rubrics, and explore case studies that connect real-world AI applications with academic learning. Another stated goal is to help teachers save time by automating repetitive administrative tasks and to encourage the development of future-ready teaching portfolios.

The organisers note that training of this kind has become necessary, as students are already adopting AI in their learning. Without corresponding training, teachers risk falling behind in monitoring, assessing, and engaging their classrooms effectively. With this initiative, the certification aims to ensure that faculty members can continue doing what they do best — guiding and inspiring students — while also adapting to the demands of an AI-driven future.