AI to replace repetitive jobs, create new opportunities: Science advisor

New Delhi: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a disruptive technology and will replace a lot of repetitive jobs, but will also create new opportunities and India has to be prepared for this realignment, the government's top science advisor said.

In an interview with PTI ahead of the AI Impact Summit, Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, said efforts are on to train the youth in this area of emerging technology.

Sood also said the government is also establishing more AI and data labs in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities to provide hands-on exposure to tools, data-set and problem-solving environments.