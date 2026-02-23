AI to redefine IT business models, Jefferies flags structural risks and slower growth



It stated "AI may structurally change IT business mix towards consulting/ implementation while shrinking managed services".

Jefferies noted that despite a 16 per cent fall in IT stocks year-to-date, the sector still offers higher downside risk than upside potential.

Reflecting these concerns, the brokerage said it has lowered its earnings per share (EPS) estimates for the sector by 1-4 per cent and expects earnings to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6 per cent over FY26-28.

The report highlighted that while IT firms will remain relevant; the nature of client engagements is expected to undergo a structural transformation. Companies are likely to see a higher share of advisory and implementation-related work, while application managed services, which currently contribute about 22-45 per cent of revenues, could face sharp revenue deflation.