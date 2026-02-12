AI to move from access to outcomes: Dharmendra Pradhan ahead of Bharat Bodhan Conclave



Ashutosh Sharma, Head of Investments and M&A for India and Southeast Asia at Prosus, described education technology as a national capability rather than a short-term commercial opportunity. He noted that AI represents a historic inflexion point, enabling high-quality learning to reach every learner, regardless of geography or income.

The upcoming Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave at Bharat Mandapam will bring together senior policymakers from the Centre and States, academic institutions, researchers and industry leaders to deliberate on innovation, scalable adoption and national capacity building in AI. Insights from the Roundtable and the Conclave are expected to inform ecosystem deliberations at the India AI Impact Summit, with a focus on responsible AI deployment, safeguards and scaling impact across sectors, including education.