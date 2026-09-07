AI set to transform healthcare: BHU V-C at PGI Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Sep 7 (IANS): Artificial intelligence (AI) will fundamentally transform healthcare by augmenting the capabilities of doctors, enabling greater knowledge, efficiency and reach, Banaras Hindu University Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi said at the 63rd institute foundation day celebrations of PGIMER here.
Delivering the Foundation Day address on "AI in Healthcare", chief guest Chaturvedi described Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) as a "true national asset" and lauded its pioneering contributions to healthcare, education, research and innovation.
"PGIMER Chandigarh is, without doubt, a true national asset -- not limited to one region, but making a significant contribution to healthcare, education, research and innovation across the country. I congratulate each and every member of the PGIMER family for this remarkable journey and for keeping the institution at the forefront of Indian healthcare," the V-C added.
Emphasising that AI should be viewed as an enabler rather than a replacement for medical professionals, Chaturvedi said, "The most successful healthcare deployments today are not examples of AI replacing doctors. They are examples of AI helping doctors perform at their best."
He added that AI had moved beyond being a technological novelty and was making deep inroads into healthcare, research and decision-making.
"AI is no more something like a fashionable toy or something that is a status symbol. It has made very deep inroads in the market, and naturally, we cannot be just watching it from a distance," the V-C said.
Highlighting its potential to process vast volumes of medical information, Chaturvedi added that AI could assist doctors in extracting information from clinical records, pathology reports and scientific literature.
"The assistant does not replace expertise, but it dramatically expands the amount of knowledge a physician can effectively utilise," he said.
On medical research, Chaturvedi noted, "The real transformation is that researchers can now ask questions that were previously too expensive or time-consuming to investigate."
He also cautioned against adopting AI without considering Indian healthcare realities.
"AI systems trained predominantly on Western datasets may not adequately reflect Indian disease patterns, patient populations and clinical practices."
He stressed the need for India to move from being merely a consumer of healthcare AI to becoming a creator of solutions rooted in Indian realities.
Chaturvedi highlighted AI's potential in remote healthcare, radiology, hospital management and evidence-based decision-making, while noting that complex physical tasks such as surgery remain a frontier for further development.
He also stressed that medical education would increasingly focus on clinical judgement, evidence evaluation, critical thinking and patient communication rather than memorisation alone.
Concluding his remarks, Chaturvedi said, "The first generation of AI helped humans find information. The next generation is helping humans make decisions. The generation after that will help humans take action."
Earlier, PGIMER Director Vivek Lal highlighted the institute's remarkable expansion, growing patient capacity, affordable healthcare initiatives and declining waiting lists.
Referring to the recent inauguration of two major centres by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lal said, "The Prime Minister inaugurated two major centres on July 17, which was a boost in our arm. The Advanced Mother and Child Centre and the Advanced Neuroscience Centre directly gave us 800 beds. From 2,200 beds, we have 3,000 beds now for taking care of our patients."
Highlighting PGIMER's commitment to making advanced healthcare affordable, PGIMER Director spoke about the benefits reaching patients through Ayushman Bharat and the availability of affordable generic medicines through Amrit Pharmacy outlets.
He noted that the savings generated for patients run into crores, particularly in the treatment of serious and prolonged illnesses.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.