AI outcome won't be accidental: CEA Nageswaran warns tech transformation must align with mass employability



Nageswaran noted that this transformation "will not happen by drift" and demands political will and strong state capacity. "Most importantly, it requires a clear national commitment to aligning technological adoption with mass employability. This is not the task of government alone; it must be a Team India effort, bringing together policymakers, industry, educators, and society at large," he said.

Contextualising this shift within the nation's broader economic path, the CEA stated that India's demographic dividend is both a "promise and a warning," calling for urgent structural reforms to prevent a historic opportunity from becoming a "long-term liability." He emphasised that while millions of jobs are created annually, a significant skill gap persists.

"Every year of delay compounds the pressure and narrows our options. While millions of jobs are created annually, only a small proportion of our young workforce is absorbed into productive employment due to gaps in skills and training. This is not a cyclical challenge -- it is a structural vulnerability," Nageswaran stated.