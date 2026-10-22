AI for the last-minute question paper: A plug for exam leaks?

What if the question paper for an exam you are preparing for did not exist until a few hours before the test? Instead of a physical paper prepared by a group of experts, transported covertly between centres and vulnerable to theft or leaks, what if you attempted a paper assembled only shortly before the test?

Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, who heads the Centre’s task force on examination reforms, has proposed using AI to generate question papers shortly before an examination to curb paper leaks. He argued that removing the need for a pre-set paper could eliminate the economic incentive behind leaks. He argued that removing the need for a pre-set paper could eliminate the economic incentive behind leaks. He also called for expanding computer-based testing (CBT) infrastructure to plug leaks in distribution.

“Most Indian exam leaks happen during distribution, days before the test. Lastminute AI assembly only stops distribution leaks if we replace physical shipping with encrypted digital transmission on the morning of the exam,” says Prof Praveen Garimella, Associate Professor of Practice and co-leader at the Centre for Educational Technology and Learning Sciences (CETLS), IIIT Hyderabad.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth & Sports also recommended a large, continuously updated question bank, with final papers assembled close to the examination using digital tools and vetted by experts.

“AI can help subject-matter experts develop questions aligned with the prescribed syllabus, learning outcomes and difficulty levels. Examination bodies can assemble multiple question papers, reducing dependence on a single paper,” says Doreswamy P, CEO of e-learning technology service provider Excelsoft Technologies.