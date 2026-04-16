AI Debate platform for students launched at IIT Delhi

The Indian Debating League has launched what it calls India’s first “Student AI Debater,” introducing a new approach to building reasoning and communication skills through artificial intelligence.

The platform, AugLi.AI, was unveiled at IIT Delhi’s Dogra Hall through a live demonstration, where a student engaged in a one-on-one debate with the AI on the motion: “This House Believes That AI Is Likely to Be a Better World Leader Than Human Beings.”

Designed as an always-available practice tool, the platform allows students to debate either with AI or peers while receiving structured feedback on clarity, argument strength, rebuttals, and reasoning. The system also adapts to users over time, personalising debates based on their performance patterns and knowledge areas.

According to Anjali Tiwary, founder and CEO of the Indian Debating League, the platform responds to a shift in how students engage with knowledge. As access to information becomes easier through AI, the focus is moving towards how effectively students can question, analyse, and defend ideas.

The organisation said the tool emerged from its experience of working with over 100,000 students across 120 cities through tournaments and training programmes. It identified a gap between the pace at which students need to develop cognitive skills and the limitations of traditional, event-based debate formats.

AugLi.AI attempts to address this by turning debate into a continuous activity rather than a periodic competition. The platform offers simulated opponents, real-time feedback, and scalable practice, positioning debate as a daily skill-building exercise rather than an occasional academic activity.

The Indian Debating League said the platform is intended to complement existing formats, not replace them, by extending access beyond classrooms and competitions.

The launch reflects a broader shift in education, where tools powered by AI are beginning to move from content delivery to skill development, particularly in areas such as critical thinking, articulation, and decision-making.