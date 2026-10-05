AI deals seen driving medium-term growth as Indian IT sector faces muted Q2: Report



“AI led deals to be significant drivers of incremental business growth in the medium term,” the report said, pointing to the potential for the ongoing AI technology cycle to create new opportunities for Indian IT services companies. It expects the AI-led services market to reach USD 300-400 billion by 2030.

However, the brokerage expects revenue growth across Tier 1 IT companies to remain subdued in the near term. It projects sequential revenue growth in US dollar terms at 0.4 per cent for TCS, 1.1 per cent for Infosys, 1.9 per cent for HCL Tech, a 0.6 per cent decline for Wipro and 1.3 per cent for Tech Mahindra in Q2FY27.