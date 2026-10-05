AI can empower India's farmers, says World Bank chief

Washington: Artificial intelligence could transform the lives of farmers and other workers in India and developing countries without posing the same immediate threat to jobs seen in advanced economies, World Bank President Ajay Banga has said, citing an AI initiative helping women farmers in Uttar Pradesh diagnose crop diseases using basic mobile phones.

Banga said the debate over AI in developed countries is dominated by large language models and generative AI, technologies that require enormous computing power, energy, data, skilled personnel and capital.

Most emerging economies, he said, do not yet have that combination.

Instead, Banga sees a potentially transformative opportunity in what he called "small AI" — predictive tools that can improve agricultural productivity, education, skills and healthcare.