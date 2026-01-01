AI as an artist? It’s too big a leap for machine learning systems

Given how omnipresent AI is in how we access and derive from the internet, I have forced myself to think about if we need it at all. And no matter how open minded I try to be, what refuses to change is just how much I loathe AI in art.

I loathe the glitchy videos it produces. I loathe the perfect but soulless photo captions and the Ghibli-fying of photos (going against everything Studio Ghibli’s co-founder Hayao Miyazaki wished for his exemplary art). I loathe AI trying to summarise the PDF of a book I’m reading because it is a long document.

I am not anti-technology, let this too be clear. The internet is a marvellous thing if you choose to spend your time on it wisely. And AI is making immense progress in science, medicine and such other necessary life things. We are all likely benefitting from its use in more ways than we realise.

But I also wonder how we got to a stage where AI turning against its creators in a Frankensteinian/Black Mirror horror show is a fear so real that OpenAI recently announced a vacancy for a ‘head of preparedness,’ a human person responsible for anticipating and defending against what AI might do to put humanity at risk.

In the marvellous film Dead Poets’ Society, Robin Williams’ character notes that engineering and law and business and such like are noble pursuits and essential, but, he continues, “But poetry, beauty, romance, love, these are what we stay alive for.”