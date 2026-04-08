Agricultural University will empower young farmers economically : Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy

An Agricultural University is set to be established in the district, and efforts will be made in the coming days to empower young farmers economically, said Agriculture and District Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy.

He was speaking after felicitating former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his contribution to filling lakes in Elechakanahalli, Yelliyur, Uramara Kasalagere, Ragimuddanahalli, Jakkanahalli, and Alugudu Kerekate under Tubinakere Gram Panchayat in Kottatti Hobli of Mandya taluk, by diverting water from the Lokapavani River on Tuesday.