Agricultural University will empower young farmers economically : Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy

An Agricultural University is set to be established in the district, and efforts will be made in the coming days to empower young farmers economically, said Agriculture and District Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy.
He was speaking after felicitating former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for his contribution to filling lakes in Elechakanahalli, Yelliyur, Uramara Kasalagere, Ragimuddanahalli, Jakkanahalli, and Alugudu Kerekate under Tubinakere Gram Panchayat in Kottatti Hobli of Mandya taluk, by diverting water from the Lokapavani River on Tuesday.
Chaluvarayaswamy said the credit for initiating the lake-filling project for villages around Tubinakere Gram Panchayat goes to Bommai. "MP Basavaraj Bommai has implemented a significant project to fill lakes in the region, ensuring water availability for farmers and livestock.
Although Mandya district is known for its greenery, only 55% of its land is irrigated. In the coming days, we will work towards expanding irrigation facilities across the district and ensure lakes are filled to benefit farmers," he said.
Speaking on the occasion, former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai said the long-pending project to fill lakes in the villages under Tubinakere Gram Panchayat by diverting water from the Lokapavani River has finally been completed and inaugurated.He added that it is the responsibility of those in power to ensure balanced development across the state and address people's concerns.
"It is important to stay connected with the people and emerge as a leader from among them," he said.Seer of Suttur Mutt, Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamy, was present on the occasion.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.