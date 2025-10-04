After Google and Microsoft, now Meta also pushes employees to embrace AI

Meta is stepping up efforts to make artificial intelligence (AI) a core part of daily work, putting it on par with collaboration and other essential workplace skills.

The company has rolled out tracking dashboards and a gamified system to measure and boost employee engagement with AI tools, according to a Business Insider report.

AI usage tracked across teams

Different departments face different expectations, while some employees are simply encouraged to experiment, others are given specific adoption targets that could affect their standing at the company.

Meta’s hardware arm, Reality Labs, for instance, aims for over 75 per cent AI adoption among its staff, up from the current 70 per cent. This is a sharp rise from just 30 per cent in June, underscoring the aggressive pace of integration.

Meta isn’t alone in this push. Microsoft’s Julia Liuson told managers in June to factor AI usage into performance reviews, describing it as “as essential as collaboration skills.”

Meanwhile, Google CEO Sundar Pichai warned employees that they must “be more AI-savvy” to stay competitive. Google now generates more than 30 per cent of its code using AI.

How Meta employees use AI

At Meta, staff rely on AI assistants for a variety of tasks, from code generation and brainstorming to policy queries and drafting documents.

The company also launched “Level Up”, a voluntary program that gamifies AI adoption through its internal chatbot Metamate. Employees earn badges as they reach milestones, making the transition more engaging.

A wider Silicon Valley trend

The trend is not unique to Meta. Worker-tracking software providers say demand for AI usage monitoring has soared in the past two years, with companies keen to measure productivity and justify AI investments. A

Meta spokesperson confirmed the company’s focus, stating that it prioritises using AI to assist employees in daily tasks, added Business Insider.

The message across Silicon Valley is clear: embrace AI-enhanced workflows or risk career stagnation in an industry reshaped by artificial intelligence.