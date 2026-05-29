Adani Skills & Education partners Gujarat govt to transform 11 ITIs in Kutch

Bhuj: In a bid to transform 11 industrial training institutes (ITIs) across Kutch through industry-linked skilling and employment-focused training, Adani Skills & Education (ASE) on Friday formalised two MoUs with the Gujarat government.

ASE, the Adani Group’s capability-building platform which is focused on creating scalable talent ecosystems aligned to industry and enterprise demand, said the initiative aims to create local employment opportunities, reduce talent migration and build industry-ready talent pipelines for renewable energy, logistics and infrastructure sectors.

Cabinet Minister of Labour, Skill Development and Employment and Rural Development, Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya; Minister of State for Labour, Skill Development & Employment Kantilal Amrutiya, senior leaders and officials attended the event, along with senior leadership from the Adani Group, faculty members and students from all 11 government ITIs of Kutch, according to a statement.

Bavaliya emphasised the importance of industry-aligned skilling in building a self-reliant workforce. “Our key objective is to provide global-level technical training to the youth and ensure every young person becomes self-reliant under the Skill India mission. Skilled youth are the foundation of a prosperous nation,” he said.

Amrutiya encouraged students to leverage technical education opportunities to build meaningful careers. “Skilled youth are the true strength of our nation and can contribute significantly to India’s economic growth, national progress and nation building,” he said.

The initiative aims to reduce talent migration and strengthen the region’s skilled workforce, ensuring that Kutch’s growth is increasingly powered by local talent.

The 10-point agenda envisioned by ASE for transforming ITIs is now being referred to as a “Gujarat Model” in other states across the country.

Robin Bhowmik, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ASE, said Kutch remains central to ASE’s long-term skilling vision.

“Kutch is our karma bhoomi and we remain deeply invested in its future. Through our partnership with the Government of Gujarat and ITIs across the region, we aim to build a continuously skilled, industry-ready workforce capable of contributing across sectors and supporting long-term regional transformation,” he said.

Through its ‘Skill2Employ’ approach, ASE combines classroom learning with real-world operating exposure. Leveraging simulations, Centres of Excellence (CoEs), TTT programmes and globally benchmarked curricula, it aims to create a first-day, first-hour productive workforce.