Actor and politican Balayya inaugurates ISDE India Edition 2026 on esophageal cancer in Hyderabad

Actor and politician Nandamuri Balakrishna on Saturday inaugurated the two-day International Society for Diseases of the Esophagus (ISDE) India Edition 2026 in Hyderabad, marking the first time the global conference is being held in India.

The event is being hosted by the International Society for Diseases of the Esophagus (ISDE) in association with Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace, Madhapur.

Balakrishna, who is also Chairman and Managing Trustee of NBTRMCF, inaugurated the conference in the presence of leading oncologists, surgeons, and researchers from across the world.

The conference brings together global experts to discuss advances in the diagnosis, treatment, and management of esophageal cancer, with a focus on emerging technologies, clinical practices, and research developments.

Hosting the ISDE India Edition for the first time reflects India’s growing prominence in esophageal cancer research and clinical expertise, as well as its expanding role in global medical collaboration.

The two-day event will feature scientific sessions, panel discussions, and knowledge-sharing forums aimed at improving patient outcomes and strengthening international cooperation in the field.