Acharya Prashant brings Ishavasya Upanishad discourse to Oxford

Speaking to the media, Acharya Prashant framed his message as a broad warning. The West, he said, has achieved extraordinary things in the external world, from exploring the universe to splitting the atom to uncovering the secrets of the body. Yet, humanity now finds itself in the midst of the sixth mass extinction, a crisis entirely of its own making. The very tools, technology and economic prosperity in which we take pride, he said, are now being put to the service of destruction. Without self-knowledge and a mass-based education of the self, he argued, the prospect of any redemption is slim, and the same applies equally to the environmental crisis, sectarianism, international divisions, the threat of nuclear war and the mental health epidemic.