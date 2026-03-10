Academic Dr Partha Biswas joins NCSC as member

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI): Academic Partha Biswas on Tuesday assumed charge as a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC).
Biswas holds a PhD in Defence and Strategic Studies and has pursued higher education in defence studies, human resources and human rights from institutions including University of Calcutta, Jadavpur University and Kanpur University, an official statement said.
He has also been awarded a post-doctoral fellowship under the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.
Biswas has authored several publications, journal articles and books on defence policy, strategic affairs, human rights and international relations, reflecting his engagement with issues related to governance, public policy and social inclusion.
The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment welcomed Biswas and said it looks forward to his experience contributing to strengthening the commission's mandate for protecting constitutional safeguards and promoting the welfare and socio-economic development of Scheduled Castes.
