Abandoned as an infant, Chennai girl scores 428 in Class 12 exams

CHENNAI: When 17-year-old R Annaporani of Saidapet was just three months old, her parents abandoned her at a temple. It was her great-grandmother, D Kamalam, who took her in, raised her, and fought against all odds to educate her by working as a domestic help.

Kamalam, now 75, said the journey had been anything but easy. “I struggled a lot searching for work. Even if it was work worth just Rs 10, I would take it up,” she told TNIE.