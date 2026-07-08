AASU seeks answers over Rs 2.08 crore Gauhati University VIP facility

Guwahati, July 8 (IANS): The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on Wednesday questioned the Gauhati University's decision to spend Rs 2.08 crore on constructing a VIP dining room, kitchen and staff quarters, contending that such expenditure is difficult to justify at a time when the premier state university is grappling with financial constraints.
Addressing reporters here, AASU president Utpal Sarma said the student body was not opposed to infrastructure development at the university but maintained that academic priorities should take precedence over non-essential projects when resources are limited.
Sarma said he had made public the tender notice related to the project, adding that the contract has already been awarded.
According to the tender document, the project involves the construction of a Guest House VIP Dining Room, Kitchen and Staff Quarters at an estimated cost of Rs 2.08 crore.
The AASU leader said the union would have supported even a significantly larger investment if the university had adequate financial resources and if such spending did not affect academic activities.
"I also want Gauhati University to have modern infrastructure. There would be no objection even if Rs 10 crore were spent to build world-class facilities, provided there is no shortage of funds for teaching, research and other academic activities," Sarma said.
He, however, described it as "unfortunate" that a university facing financial challenges was allocating crores of rupees to develop a guest house kitchen and VIP dining facility instead of addressing pressing academic requirements.
Sarma argued that the institution should focus on strengthening its educational infrastructure, improving academic facilities and ensuring adequate funding for students and faculty before undertaking projects meant for VIP hospitality.
The AASU president also said the matter has been brought to the notice of the Assam government's Education Department.
He urged the department to examine the rationale behind the expenditure and assess whether the proposed project was an appropriate use of public funds in view of the university's current financial condition.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.