DUSU Polls: ASAP calls for ‘Change, accountability’ with new manifesto

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s student wing, Association of Students for Alternative Politics (ASAP), on Friday launched its ‘Badlav Ka Manifesto’ for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections, marking its first entry into the university’s electoral contest. The manifesto puts students’ education, hostel facilities, fees, campus amenities and democratic rights at the centre of its agenda.



According to a statement issued by the party, ASAP has also fielded a visually impaired Dalit student for the post of Secretary, as part of its push for greater representation in student politics. The organisation has framed its campaign around a simple message: students need work on the ground, not hollow promises.



During the manifesto launch, ASAP stated, “For years, the same old promises have been repeated in the name of student politics at Delhi University. Elections arrive, announcements are made, and as soon as the elections are over, students’ issues are pushed into the background. Students now need accountability and concrete work, not promises.”

ASAP In-charge Dharmender Rawat stated, “We do not want to limit student politics to elections and posters. We want to give an ordinary student an opportunity to lead, a student who has lived among fellow students and understands their problems closely.”