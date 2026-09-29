Bihar CM announces 'Aangan Ka Milan' initiative for Anganwadi centres

Patna: Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary inaugurated the state-wide 'Aangan Ka Milan' program today by lighting a ceremonial lamp at the event held at the Anganwadi Centre, located within the Phulwarisharif High School premises.
On this occasion, the Chief Minister interacted with the children and the Anganwadi worker (Sevika) to inquire about the facilities available and the activities being conducted at the centre.
During his interaction with the children, the Chief Minister inquired about their studies and activities. The children recited poems and introduced themselves to the Chief Minister. Encouraging the children, the Chief Minister distributed sweets among them.
During the program, the Chief Minister inspected various stalls set up by the Social Welfare Department and the Directorate of Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS).
He also handed over symbolic cheques to beneficiaries of the 'Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana' and 'Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana'.
He performed the 'God-bharai' (baby shower) ceremony for women and the 'Annaprashan' (first solid food feeding) ceremony for children.
The Chief Minister felicitated Anganwadi workers (Sevikas), helpers (Sahayikas), and ASHA workers by presenting them with certificates of appreciation. Additionally, nutrition kits were distributed among the beneficiaries.
On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released a booklet titled 'Suposhit Bachpan Ki Rasoi' (Kitchen for Well-Nourished Childhood).
The Chief Minister interacted with the beneficiaries under the 'Aangan Ka Milan' program. Beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana and the Mukhyamantri Kanya Utthan Yojana shared their experiences regarding the assistance received through these schemes and the services provided by Anganwadi centres.
They informed the Chief Minister that the financial aid received through these schemes is being utilised to meet nutritional, dietary, and health-related needs.
Services such as immunisation, regular monitoring of children's weight and height, and nutritional support are also being provided at Anganwadi centres. During the interaction, a beneficiary suggested improving the availability of toys for children at the centres.
The Chief Minister stated that the government was formed with the blessings of all the sisters present, and it is making every possible effort to reach their doorsteps and provide all kinds of assistance.
He urged beneficiaries and local residents to share their suggestions on how to further improve facilities for children at Anganwadi centres, assuring them that the government would take all necessary steps to implement improvements.
Acknowledging the importance of the beneficiaries' suggestions, he noted that the government is continuously working to provide better facilities for mothers and children, both pre- and post-delivery. Efforts will also be made to construct buildings for Anganwadi centres that currently lack their own premises.
He emphasised that the government's objective is to ensure the health of both mother and child and to provide children with quality early childhood education and nutrition.
Anganwadi workers and helpers are performing their duties with a spirit of service; approximately 115,000 of them are engaged in serving children and families across the state.
The Chief Minister stated that the government is focusing on regularly providing nutritious food, fruits, and milk to children at all Anganwadi centres. There is a need to ensure children are regularly connected to Anganwadi centres and receive adequate nutrition.
He stated that if the children of the community are strong, the state and the country will also be strong.
He mentioned that various public welfare schemes, being implemented under the leadership of Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, are being taken forward.
It is our endeavour to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive the benefits of these schemes. He urged the Anganwadi centres to make efforts to bring all young children in the village into the fold of the Anganwadi system.
During the event, Social Welfare Minister Dr. Shweta Gupta welcomed the Chief Minister by presenting him with a green sapling, a traditional stole (angavastra), and a memento. Local public representatives also felicitated the Chief Minister.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.