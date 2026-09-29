Bihar CM announces 'Aangan Ka Milan' initiative for Anganwadi centres

Patna: Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary inaugurated the state-wide 'Aangan Ka Milan' program today by lighting a ceremonial lamp at the event held at the Anganwadi Centre, located within the Phulwarisharif High School premises.



On this occasion, the Chief Minister interacted with the children and the Anganwadi worker (Sevika) to inquire about the facilities available and the activities being conducted at the centre.



During his interaction with the children, the Chief Minister inquired about their studies and activities. The children recited poems and introduced themselves to the Chief Minister. Encouraging the children, the Chief Minister distributed sweets among them.