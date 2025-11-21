Aahwahan Foundation to support Higher Education for underprivileged students

The Aahwahan Foundation has launched “Lakshya,” a new initiative aimed at bridging educational gaps and mentoring underprivileged students to access higher education.

The programme seeks to support and empower over 300 promising individuals each year through training, mentorship, and access to resources.

Designed to address financial and systemic barriers faced by students from low-income backgrounds, Lakshya focuses on enabling academically talented youth to pursue higher studies.