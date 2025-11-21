Aahwahan Foundation to support Higher Education for underprivileged students

The Aahwahan Foundation has launched “Lakshya,” a new initiative aimed at bridging educational gaps and mentoring underprivileged students to access higher education.
The programme seeks to support and empower over 300 promising individuals each year through training, mentorship, and access to resources.
Designed to address financial and systemic barriers faced by students from low-income backgrounds, Lakshya focuses on enabling academically talented youth to pursue higher studies.
The initiative also aligns with several government schemes supporting meritorious students, including the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS), the Karnataka Higher Education Transformation Project, and the PM-VidyaLaxmi Scheme.
Speaking at the launch, Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO & Founder of Aahwahan Foundation, said, “Lakshya is not just a program; it is a promise from the heart to all those whose talents often remain unnoticed. Every dream deserves an equal opportunity, and every gifted mind deserves guidance. Through Lakshya, we endeavour to walk with them, providing mentorship, resources, and unwavering support to convert those dreams into reality. One changed life gives hope to a hundred more, and that’s the true reason behind this initiative.”
The launch event was attended by several dignitaries, including Dr. Uday Garudachar (Hon. MLA, Chickpet), Dr. Pranab Mohanty (Director General of Police, Karnataka), Dr. Suchendra Prasad (Creative Director & Thespian Actor), Mr. Manjunath Babu (DCP, VVIP Security), and Dr. C.A. Kishore (Chief Consultant, Shastry Ayurdhama Hospital), alongside Mr. Pradhan.
Established in 2009, Aahwahan Foundation focuses on community development, poverty alleviation, and employment generation.
Through Lakshya, the organisation aims to scale its impact by creating equitable opportunities for students whose aspirations are constrained by financial limitations.