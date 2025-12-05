Aahwahan Foundation launches Happiness Kit Programme in Hyderabad, to support 10,000 students

Aahwahan Foundation, in collaboration with BDO Rise Pvt Ltd, has launched its ‘Happiness Kit Programme’ to support underprivileged children with essential educational resources.
The annual initiative will provide more than 10,000 children across India with a year’s supply of study materials and school essentials. The programme was inaugurated in Hyderabad, marking the start of Aahwahan’s nationwide efforts toward educational empowerment.
It has been implemented across several states and cities, including Karnataka, Hyderabad (Telangana), Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala, Punjab, and others. In Hyderabad alone, over 1,000 students will receive the Happiness Kits.
Senior representatives from both organisations attended the launch. Aahwahan Foundation’s Founder and CEO, Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, and the Director of BDO Rise Pvt. Ltd. were present at the event and encouraged the students. The programme aims to ease the financial burden on families by providing each child with a kit containing pencils, pens, colours, geometry boxes, notebooks, tiffin boxes, water bottles, school bags, sweaters and other essential study materials.
By supplying children with resources for the entire academic year, the initiative seeks to improve learning continuity, enhance classroom participation and build confidence among young learners.
Speaking during the launch, Mr. Pradhan said, “Every child carries a dream in their heart, and no dream should fade because of a lack of basic tools. With each Happiness Kit, we hope to place opportunity directly in the hands of these young minds. Education has the power to break the cycle of poverty, and even a simple set of study essentials can open the door to a brighter, more confident future. It is our responsibility—and our privilege—to ensure that no child is left behind.”
The foundation stated that the Happiness Kit Programme will run annually and expand to additional cities in the coming years. Beginning in Hyderabad, the initiative reinforces the organisation’s ongoing commitment to supporting children’s education and well-being, particularly in communities lacking basic academic facilities.
The programme aims to reduce dropouts, encourage regular attendance and support long-term academic growth by ensuring children do not need to purchase stationery for an entire year.
The Happiness Kit Programme reflects Aahwahan Foundation’s mission to empower underserved communities through sustained educational support.