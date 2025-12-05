Aahwahan Foundation launches Happiness Kit Programme in Hyderabad, to support 10,000 students

Aahwahan Foundation, in collaboration with BDO Rise Pvt Ltd, has launched its ‘Happiness Kit Programme’ to support underprivileged children with essential educational resources.

The annual initiative will provide more than 10,000 children across India with a year’s supply of study materials and school essentials. The programme was inaugurated in Hyderabad, marking the start of Aahwahan’s nationwide efforts toward educational empowerment.

It has been implemented across several states and cities, including Karnataka, Hyderabad (Telangana), Noida (Uttar Pradesh), Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, Kerala, Punjab, and others. In Hyderabad alone, over 1,000 students will receive the Happiness Kits.