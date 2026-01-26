A story of ‘Aadhar’-less pregnant Telangana woman’s endless search for hospital care

On the ground, however, the gap between policy and practice remains. For Rekha, each referral and refusal has meant another anxious day closer to delivery, without clarity on where she will give birth.

“If I don’t have an Aadhaar card, can I not become a mother?” she asks.

Local BJP leader Sugurthi Jagadeeshwara Chary attempted to intervene. He helped obtain a residence certificate from the gram panchayat, but technical issues meant the Aadhaar portal did not accept Rekha’s details. The application stalled.

Chary said Rekha’s case reflects a wider problem. Many women and children from nomadic communities, he said, remain outside formal records because of home births, migration and lack of documentation. As a result, children face obstacles in education, and families are excluded from welfare schemes meant for them.

Meanwhile, for the nomadic community, the question is not about a missing document, but about a system that is beyond the reach of those who live outside fixed addresses and official registers.