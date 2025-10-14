A night that belonged to the Devis

Some evenings are luminous in a quiet, ordinary way. Others shine from within, lighting up every heart in their glow. Sunday night at ITC Kakatiya was unmistakably the latter — a celebration that sparkled not in sequins or spotlights, but in stories of courage, creativity, and relentless grit. The Devi Awards, presented by The New Indian Express, was a night dedicated to women — dreamers, doers, and disruptors — whose lives are reshaping Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and inspiring countless other people.

The evening resonated with personal stories and emotional reflections. Ajayreddy Kobireddygari, founder of Alspire Labs, spoke of the deep connection he felt to the celebration. “We got emotionally connected because it’s celebrating women,” he said, adding, “We’ve grown up seeing our mothers sacrifice so much, and to witness their spirit being recognised in events like this makes me very happy. That’s why I came here; to see people truly celebrate women. It’s wonderful that TNIE is honouring them. I have seen my mother giving up on her dreams. Today, to see women being supported and encouraged like this feels personal and powerful”

For Dr Husna Sameera, a national-level carrom player and Guinness World Record holder, the evening was equally stirring. “It’s an honour to witness this. It’s great to see women from every field celebrated, though I would love to see sports represented more in the future. Still, the event was filled with so much inspiration. It was beautiful to see a 22-year-old Devi receive her award — it made my mother and I very proud,” Dr Husna shared.

She paused to reflect on the deeper lesson of the evening: “Even though we knew what each awardee did, understanding why they did it was the most touching part. The biggest lesson I’m taking home tonight — ‘Do not kill your femininity in the name of feminism’. And that really stayed with me.”

The awards also spotlighted the wide-ranging talent and impact of women across disciplines. Nayantara Nandakumar, Odissi dancer, environmental engineer, and founder of Our Sacred Space, highlighted the historical significance of recognising women’s contributions. “It’s beautiful to look at the different dimensions in which women excel. Women are capable of achieving excellence in any field, and it’s heartening to see such variety being recognised. Historically, women’s contributions have often gone undocumented, but events like the Devi Awards bring those stories into the spotlight. Women have always been major contributors to real progress — even if history didn’t always give them credit,” she said.

Senior artist Laxman Aelay marvelled at the inclusivity of the evening. “This event felt like watching all the goddesses come alive. I know many of the awardees: artists, teachers, people like Rekha Lahoti who’s showcasing Indian art internationally. What’s incredible is that the Devi Awards recognised not just women from urban backgrounds but also from rural areas. Usually, awards focus on the elite, but this felt democratic and heartfelt,” he shared.

He also noted the awe-inspiring work of Talluri Pallavi, a young AI innovator, adding, “It’s amazing; there’s no age or hierarchy here, just pure talent and purpose.”

Entrepreneur Sriharsha Bashetty, witnessing the awards in Hyderabad for the first time, praised the platform for recognising women across all walks of life. “I had seen something similar in Bengaluru before, but it’s great that TNIE is now recognising women from all walks of life here — across professions, industries, and communities. Kudos to the entire team and the sponsors for making this happen in Hyderabad. It’s truly wonderful to witness.”

Influencer Tanisha summed up the essence of the evening, capturing its inspiring message for both the awardees and the audience. “I love that TNIE and its partners are supporting women who often go unnoticed. So many women work hard in their communities or small towns without much recognition — this platform gives them the spotlight they deserve. It was inspiring to see women from rural areas and younger achievers being honoured. It sends a strong message; no matter how old or young you are, it’s never too late to put yourself out there. Believe in your talent, reach out, and you’ll shine in your own light,” she noted.

[Article by Tejal Sinha of The New Indian Express]