'A new world order is emerging': Expert ahead of Putin's India visit

Ahead of Vladimir Putin's scheduled visit to India, foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Russian President need to discuss the path ahead, given the emergence of a new world order.



"At this time of the early 21st century, when a new world matrix is under construction...the world order is crumbling and a new world order is emerging. At this juncture, it becomes extremely important what the two leaders discuss and what the path ahead is," Sachdev told ANI.



He said that India-Russia relations remain "strategic, trusting, and have gone deeper", especially after the Ukraine war. Despite the US imposing 25 per cent additional tariffs, he added, India continued to buy crude oil from Russia.