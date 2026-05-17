A Dream - poem by Rabindranath Tagore

I had once gone to Ujjaini

On the banks of the river Shipra

Far far away in that land of dreams

To seek the first love of my former life.

She had lodhra* powder on her face

A lotus she playfully held in her hand

She stuck buds of kunda in her ears

And kurubak flower in her hair

Her slim body she dressed in red

With a knot at her waist

Anklets gently jingled on her feet.

It was on a day in spring

To find my way I had to travel long

In that unknown land.



In the temple of Mahakal

The evening prayer bell rang

The crowded roads were now empty

The dusk was falling

And the rooftops were glowing

With the rays of setting sun.



My beloved's home

On a lonely narrow serpentine street

Was difficult to reach.

On the door was painted

A conchshell and a discus

On either side of its entrance

Grew two young mango trees

Like two beloved sons

On a white pillar at the gate

The statue of a lion stood.



Her pigeons had returned home

And on a golden bar

Her peacock had gone to sleep

With a lamp in her hand

My Malabika slowly came down.

She descended the stairs like a goddess

Holding an evening star in her hand.

The scent of flowers and her body

Fell on me like warm breaths

Her half-slipped dress

Revealed her left breast

Painted in chandan paste.



Seeing me my beloved

Put down the lamp on the stairs

And stood before me.

She held my hand

And silently asked with her anxious eyes,

'How are you, my friend?'

Looking at her I tried to reply

But no words came.

I had forgotten her language

Both of us tried hard

But failed to remember our names.

Only silent tears

Trickled down our eyes.



Sitting under the tree

We thought and thought

As a bird seeks its nest at the day's end

Her hands sought mine

Like a lotus bending on its stem

She slowly bent her head on my breast

And our warm eager breaths

Silently mingled.

In the darkness of night

Ujjaini was lost

At the gate

The lamp went out

In the temple

On the banks of Shipra

The prayers stopped.