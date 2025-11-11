A Decade On, GSAT-15’s Legacy Powers India’s Next Leap in Satellite Communication

Exactly ten years ago, in the early hours of November 11, 2015, India marked a milestone in its space-based communication infrastructure with the launch of GSAT-15, a high-power communication satellite that has since become a silent workhorse orbiting 36,000 km above Earth.

Weighing 3,164 kg at lift-off, GSAT-15 was launched aboard the Ariane-5 VA-227 from Kourou, French Guiana, and became a vital addition to India’s INSAT/GSAT system. The satellite carried 24 Ku-band transponders for Direct-to-Home (DTH) broadcasting, VSAT networks, and digital satellite news gathering, helping maintain uninterrupted communication services across India, even during power or terrestrial network failures.

GSAT-15’s contribution extended far beyond communication. It carried a GAGAN (GPS Aided GEO Augmented Navigation) payload operating in L1 and L5 bands, a collaboration between ISRO and the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

This system provided satellite-based navigation corrections over the Indian airspace, enhancing the precision of GPS signals for civil aviation, a cornerstone for safer and more efficient air travel.

GSAT-15 followed GSAT-8 and GSAT-10, becoming the third satellite to support the GAGAN network.