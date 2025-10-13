A celebrated return: Devi Awards honour women pioneers in Hyderabad

After a nine-year gap, The New Indian Express hosted the Devi Awards at ITC Kakatiya in Hyderabad, spotlighting women who exemplify resilience, leadership, and grace. Since its inception in 2014 in New Delhi, the TNIE Group’s initiative has recognised 405 remarkable women across 33 editions nationwide.

Honouring trailblazers

The awards, presented by Justice V Ramasubramanian, NHRC chairperson and former Supreme Court judge, alongside TNIE’s editorial director Prabhu Chawla, honoured luminaries including filmmaker Elahe Hiptoola, advocate Shreya Paropkari, scientist Dr Rashna Bhandari, entrepreneurs Saraswathi Malluvalasa and Anu Acharya, painter Anjani Reddy, surgeon Dr Palukuri Lakshmi, designer Mrunalini Rao, Kalakriti India CEO Rekha Lahoti, and innovator Talluri Pallavi. TNIE CEO Lakshmi Menon praised them as women “who shatter glass ceilings, rewrite codes, and lead with courage and conviction.”

Ethical journalism and inspiration

Justice Ramasubramanian shared his reasons for attending: “When Prabhu Chawla sent me a message requesting me to make myself available for this function, I readily agreed for two reasons. The first is that today, if there is a media house that still maintains certain ethical standards, it is TNIE. The second is that its Tamil counterpart, Dinamani, made me a writer of things other than judgments. I was only writing judgments in court, but Dinamani made me a writer in Tamil.”

Progress and challenges

Reflecting on women’s leadership, he cited a New York Times report, “The report concluded that no woman led a bank in the US or the UK at that time.”

He added, “We have made great progress, but we still have miles to go.” Noting the 50th anniversary of International Women’s Year, he said, “If you look at the records, TNIE has honoured around 405 women achievers so far, perhaps even 435. The growing number reflects how society continues to progress.”

A call for respect

Justice Ramasubramanian concluded, “As chairperson of the NHRC, I witness every day how women struggle, at home, in workplaces, and in public spaces. Therefore, it is our duty as responsible citizens to respect women. And even if we cannot contribute directly to their progress, the least we can do is not become obstacles. That, I believe, is the least men can do.” Lakshmi Menon echoed, “As we stand in the proud heart of Telangana, we salute women who have been pioneers — from social reformers to entrepreneurs, technology innovators to artists.”