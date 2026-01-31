A broader view of education budget

When the Union Budget is presented every year, we hear a familiar argument: education is underfunded. We all agree on one point: education is the best long-term investment a nation can make. But in these debates, some focus only on the Ministry of Education (MoE) and ignore funding in education and research that comes through multiple ministries, mission agencies, and research and development institutions.

To keep our discussion balanced, we must therefore focus on the ecosystem as a whole and the direction we have set for ourselves as a nation through steady budgetary allocations for school education, higher education and research capacity, aligned with the National Education Policy, 2020 goals of access, equity, quality and excellence.