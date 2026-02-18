7 State Civil Service officers attain IAS status in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi: The Centre has promoted seven State Civil Service (SCS) officers from Chhattisgarh to the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) on Tuesday.



According to a notification issued by the Department of Personnel and Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, the officers have been appointed to the Indian Administrative Service against vacancies arising between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2024. The appointments were made under the provisions of the Indian Administrative Service (Recruitment) Rules, 1954, and related regulations.

The officers promoted to the IAS are: Durg Municipal Commissioner Sumit Agrawal, Bilaspur CEO Sandeep Kumar Agrawal, Tirthraj Agrawal, Leena Kosam, Saumil Ranjan Chaubey, Birendra Bahadur Panchbhai, and Ashish Kumar Tikariha.



The notification states that the officers have been appointed on probation and allocated to the Chhattisgarh cadre under the Indian Administrative Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954, until further orders.