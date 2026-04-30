Dehradun: 56 dilapidated school buildings demolished

Dehradun: The Dehradun district administration has demolished 56 dilapidated school buildings to ensure the safety of students and eight more are likely to be razed within a month, officials said on Thursday.
The action comes after Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed that the lives and safety of schoolchildren should be prioritised.
A total of 64 condemned school buildings were identified and 56 have been razed so far. The demolition of the remaining eight is expected to be completed within a month, the officials said.
According to a report submitted by the Chief Education Officer to the District Magistrate, the demolished structures include 52 primary and four secondary school buildings. Additionally, 14 out of the 17 condemned classrooms have been razed, with the remaining three scheduled for demolition within 30 days.
While 23 of the identified structures are in Chakrata block, 17 each in Kalsi and Doiwala, 14 in Raipur, eight in Vikasnagar and two in Sahaspur.
"Student safety is our top priority. Dilapidated structures will be removed promptly to ensure a secure environment," an official said, adding alternative arrangements have been made to ensure students' classes are not interrupted.
Education department officials have been directed to monitor the identification of unsafe buildings to prevent any risk to the lives of students.
The administration has moved a proposal to the state government seeking a one-month extension for the demolition of 11 partially or fully dilapidated structures that could not be razed due to various technical reasons, the officials said.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.