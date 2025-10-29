54th COBSE conference brings 70 school Boards together in Hyderabad

Leading school education boards from across India will convene in Hyderabad from October 29 to 31 for the 54th Annual Conference of the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE).
The event will focus on assessment reforms, digital learning, and skill-based education under the theme “Future of School Education in India – Challenges and Opportunities.”
Hosted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at its Centre of Excellence, the national conference will bring together over 70 boards, including Cambridge, the International Baccalaureate, and delegates from Bhutan and Nepal.
Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will inaugurate the conference, while Dr Sanjay Kumar, secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, will deliver the valedictory address on October 31.
Dr G Immanuel, president of COBSE and chairman of CISCE, said the event highlights collaboration among school boards to advance educational reform.
CISCE chief executive and secretary Dr Joseph Emmanuel said the platform enables exchange of best practices and builds a shared roadmap for future-ready education.
At a press conference in Somajiguda on Monday, CISCE deputy secretary Dr Godwin Daniel said the conference aims to bring all boards together to strengthen one another through collaboration.
The three-day programme will include sessions by CBSE director Dr Biswajit Saha on skill education, PARAKH CEO Dr Indrani Bhaduri on board equivalence, and CISCE officials Dr Joseph Emmanuel and Dr. Bhawna Taragi on enhancing educational quality.
Experts from Cambridge, the International Baccalaureate, and Dayalbagh Educational Institute will present models of innovation and quality improvement.
The final day will focus on the National Credit Framework and its impact on school boards, concluding with closing remarks by Dr Immanuel and recommendations for aligning school education with the National Education Policy 2020.