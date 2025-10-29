54th COBSE conference brings 70 school Boards together in Hyderabad

Leading school education boards from across India will convene in Hyderabad from October 29 to 31 for the 54th Annual Conference of the Council of Boards of School Education in India (COBSE).

The event will focus on assessment reforms, digital learning, and skill-based education under the theme “Future of School Education in India – Challenges and Opportunities.”

Hosted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) at its Centre of Excellence, the national conference will bring together over 70 boards, including Cambridge, the International Baccalaureate, and delegates from Bhutan and Nepal.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma will inaugurate the conference, while Dr Sanjay Kumar, secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, will deliver the valedictory address on October 31.

Dr G Immanuel, president of COBSE and chairman of CISCE, said the event highlights collaboration among school boards to advance educational reform.