49.6 crore people lifted out of poverty, 14.6 crore jobs created in a decade: Himanta Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday highlighted what he described as the biggest movement against poverty in India's history, claiming that 49.6 crore people have been lifted out of poverty and 14.6 crore new job opportunities have been created over the last decade.

In a post on X, Sarma credited the achievements to the country's transformation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.