45 countries jointly release international vocational education framework

A framework outlining common standards and priorities for vocational education has been jointly released by 45 countries, marking the first international vocational education standard developed under China's leadership.
The Framework of World Vocational and Technical Education Standards, also known as the Beijing Agreement, was released on October 17 at the closing ceremony of the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference 2026 in Tianjin, China.
According to the agreement, vocational education should contribute to economic development, social progress and individual growth. It also emphasises expanding opportunities for social equity, promoting the exchange of vocational skills across countries and preparing education systems to address emerging challenges.
The framework identifies several areas for strengthening vocational education systems. These include improving the organisation and management of vocational schools, establishing lifelong education and training opportunities, and encouraging collaboration between educational institutions and industries in developing teaching materials.
It also highlights the role of cooperation between schools and enterprises in building the vocational teaching workforce. The agreement calls for internships and practical training programmes to be designed around actual workplace requirements, with the aim of helping learners develop skills relevant to employment.
The use of artificial intelligence in education is another area addressed by the framework. It proposes using AI to support reforms in teaching and learning, alongside other measures to improve vocational education and training.
According to China's Ministry of Education, the agreement covers key areas of international concern, including the values, systems, governance, support mechanisms and implementation measures associated with vocational education.
China's vocational education system provides the domestic context for the initiative. The country's Ministry of Education stated that China has more than 10,000 vocational schools, with over 30 million students enrolled. It also reported that vocational schools account for more than 70 per cent of the country's newly recruited frontline skilled workers each year.
The release of the Beijing Agreement provides a framework for international discussions on vocational education systems, workforce preparation and skills development. Its provisions focus on areas where countries can exchange approaches and consider ways to align education and training with changing economic and employment needs.