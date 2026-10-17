45 countries jointly release international vocational education framework

A framework outlining common standards and priorities for vocational education has been jointly released by 45 countries, marking the first international vocational education standard developed under China's leadership.

The Framework of World Vocational and Technical Education Standards, also known as the Beijing Agreement, was released on October 17 at the closing ceremony of the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference 2026 in Tianjin, China.

According to the agreement, vocational education should contribute to economic development, social progress and individual growth. It also emphasises expanding opportunities for social equity, promoting the exchange of vocational skills across countries and preparing education systems to address emerging challenges.