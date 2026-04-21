42 Kerala tribal students pursue overseas education under Unnathi scholarship

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Climbing the ladder of success from marginalised communities, as many as 42 Scheduled Tribe (ST) students from Kerala went abroad for higher studies in the past two academic years 2024-25 and 2025-26 after receiving assistance through the state government’s Unnathi scholarship scheme.

While 25 tribal students received scholarships in 2024-25, 17 students availed the same in 2025-26. The rise is remarkable as only 40 students went overseas under the programme between 2013-14 and 2024-25, before the scholarship scheme was revamped.