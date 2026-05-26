Odisha girls secure spots in National U-18 Hockey squad

Bhubaneswar: Odisha's four U-18 girls got selected in the 18-member Indian Women's U-18 squad that will represent the country at the upcoming Women's U18 Asia Cup Kakamigahara 2026.

The prestigious continental tournament hosted by Japan will take place from May 29 to June 6, 2026. The Odisha are Suite Kujur, Rubina Baxla, Kiran Ekka, and Priyanka Minz.

The Indian side heads into the tournament after several weeks of preparation at the national camp in Bhopal, where the coaching staff led by Rani focused on building combinations, improving match fitness and sharpening tactical execution.

The tournament will serve as an opportunity for the young Indian squad, captained by Sweety Kujur, to test themselves against some of Asia's strongest teams.

As part of the preparations, the Indian team played a four-match series against Australia in Bhopal, which the hosts ended with a confidence-boosting win. Placed in Pool A, India will compete against Korea, Malaysia and Singapore. India will open their campaign against Malaysia on May 30,

Indian Women's U-18 Squad: Goalkeepers: Mahak Parihar, Khili Kumari, Defenders: Sugan Sanga, Nilam Topno, Rubina Baxla, Kiran Ekka, Sulochani, Midfielders: Shruti Kumari, Diya, Sneha Davde, Rashmeen Kaur, Nammi Geetashree, Pushpa Manjhi, Forwards: Nousheen Naz, Sweety Kujur (captain), Priyanka Minz, Sandeepa Kumari, Nancy Saroha