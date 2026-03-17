39,349 students to appear for SSLC examination across the Mysuru district
Mysuru: With the SSLC examinations set to begin on Wednesday, a total of 39,349 students are gearing up to appear across the district. According to officials from the Department of Public Instructions (DPI), elaborate arrangements have been put in place at 136 examination centres to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams.
Among the candidates, 36,030 are regular students, 2,458 are regular repeaters (RR), 728 are private candidates, and 133 are private repeaters (PR).Out of the total centres, 43 are located in Mysuru city, while 93 are spread across the district.
This includes 13 centres each in Periyapatna, HD Kote, and T Narasipura taluks, 15 in Hunsur, 11 in KR Nagar, 19 in Nanjangud, with the remaining situated in rural parts of Mysuru taluk. DDPI D Uday Kumar stated that question papers, secured at the District Treasury under tight security, will be transported to the examination centres via 54 designated routes under police protection.
Advanced CCTV cameras have been installed in all exam halls, and live webcasting from the DC Office in Mysuru will be used to monitor the proceedings. "More than 3,000 personnel, including 136 chief superintendents, 24 deputy chief superintendents, 54 route officers, 136 question paper custodians, 136 resident vigilance squads, 18 touring vigilance squads, and 136 mobile squads, have been deployed for examination duty. The centres will open at 9 am, and the exams will commence at 10 am," he said.