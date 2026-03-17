39,349 students to appear for SSLC examination across the Mysuru district

Mysuru: With the SSLC examinations set to begin on Wednesday, a total of 39,349 students are gearing up to appear across the district. According to officials from the Department of Public Instructions (DPI), elaborate arrangements have been put in place at 136 examination centres to ensure the smooth conduct of the exams.

Among the candidates, 36,030 are regular students, 2,458 are regular repeaters (RR), 728 are private candidates, and 133 are private repeaters (PR).Out of the total centres, 43 are located in Mysuru city, while 93 are spread across the district.