36 Industrial projects kickoff in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 36 industrial projects with a combined investment of `40,811 crore, at Bhuinpur near Begunia in Khurda district.

The projects spanning green energy equipment, metals and downstream industries, textiles, plastics, tourism, food processing, defence manufacturing, IT, automobiles and cement, are expected to generate over 59,000 employment opportunities.

Addressing a function on the occasion, the chief minister termed the event as the onset of a ‘second industrial revolution’. Odisha is no longer just a state of possibilities; it is now experiencing the touch of prosperity. This is a defining moment in our journey towards a ‘Samruddha Odisha’, he said.

“This is a real reflection of the second industrial revolution in Odisha where we are converting intent into implementation and potential into prosperity. What we promise, we deliver,” the chief minister asserted.

He said in the past 18 to 20 months, the state has grounded or inaugurated 109 projects worth around `2.5 lakh crore, generating employment for nearly 1.76 lakh people. “The addition of over `40,000 crore investment and 59,000 jobs is not a small achievement. It strengthens our resolve to build a robust and inclusive industrial economy,” Majhi said.

He said goods, that once came from abroad will now be produced in Odisha and reach global markets, making the state’s industrial ecosystem more self-reliant and competitive. Prior to the event, Majhi chaired an interactive roundtable with investors and industry leaders, where upcoming projects and investment opportunities were discussed. He assured industry stakeholders of full government support, including timely clearances and robust infrastructure.