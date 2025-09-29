3,144 of 11,802 children return to schools in Odisha's Sundargarh under ‘Aasa School Jiba’ campaign

ROURKELA: Under the ‘Aasa School Jiba’ campaign, the Sundargarh administration has identified a total of 11,802 children across the district who have either dropped out or never been to schools. Of these children, 3,144 have been re-enrolled and integrated into the mainstream education system for the 2025-26 academic year. Sources in the district education office informed that under the campaign, 11,802 children in the age group of seven to 18 years were found not going to schools. These included 9,570 dropouts and 2,232 children who were never enrolled.