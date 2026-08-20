Pune Police tighten rules for ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ event

Pune: The Pune City Police on Thursday granted conditional permission for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's nationwide student outreach initiative, "Chhatron Ki Goonj," scheduled for August 22 at the SSPMS College Ground.



Aimed at addressing issue-based concerns such as paper leaks, exam irregularities, and rising education fees, the upcoming event, specifically focused on providing a platform for young women, is expected to draw a crowd of 8,000 to 10,000 attendees between 4:30 PM and 9:30 PM.



In an official directive issued to former MLA and Senior Vice President of Maharashtra Congress Mohan Joshi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-5) Rajlakshmi Shivankar outlined 30 mandatory rules to maintain public order and security.